Campbell River Storm win eight straight before holiday break

Return to the Brindy Jan. 3 to host the Oceanside Generals

Cody Savey skates the puck up the ice during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Storm won in overtime 4-3. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Cody Savey score the Campbell River Storm’s second goal of the night in their 4-3 win over the Peninsula Panthers on Dec. 20. In this file photo, Savey skates the puck up the ice during regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Storm won in overtime 4-3. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Make that eight in a row for the Campbell River Storm. The Junior B team has surged to within three points of the lead in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s (VIJHL) north division.

Campbell River won its final game before the break, beating the Peninsula Panthers 4-3 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Dec. 20.

The Storm had a 2-0 lead after the first thanks to goals from Owen Christensen and Cody Savey at 16:37 and 17:24 of the period.

The Panthers came back from the break with a vengeance, scoring two unanswered goals of their own at 0:45 and 2:34 of the second frame before the Storm’s Riley Billy got the go-ahead goal with 15 seconds before the end of the period.

The Panthers tied up the game mid-way through the last frame. Just over two minutes later, Pearce Messer scored the game-winner on a power play with Peninsula’s Lucas Thomson-Fiddes in the box for hooking.

This is the longest winning streak for the Storm since a stretch from January to February last season when they won nine regular season games in a row.

The Storm have almost two weeks without games as the VIJHL enters its holiday break. The team is back in action Jan. 3 when they host the Oceanside Generals (20-8-3) at the Brindy. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

The last time the teams met was on Nov. 29 when the Storm won 4-3 in a shootout.

RELATED: Merry teddy Christmas from the Campbell River Storm

RELATED: Surging Storm increase win streak to seven

RELATED: Josh Pederson named VIJHL’s Player of the Week

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.