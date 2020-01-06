Campbell River Storm win 10th game in a row

The Campbell River Storm celebrate their ninth win in a row during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Josh Pederson rushes the net during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Ryan Suzukovich and Liam Moody (11) collide mid-ice during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Pearce Messer skates during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Brett Kinley slides to the ice during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Cody Savey fights for the puck during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Aaron de Kok makes a stop during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Jacob Sweet blocks a shot from Jory Swanson during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Dawson Heathcote gets pinched between the boards and Tynan Peacock during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Noah Fladager celebrates the lone goal of the game midway through the third period during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Dawson Heathcote splits his defenders during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Oceanside goalie Jacob Sweet stops the puck during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River goal Aaron de Kok keeps an eye on the puck during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Storm didn’t lose any of their momentum over the break. They added two more wins to the tally over the weekend, increasing their streak to 10-in-a-row.

It’s the team’s longest win-streak since the 2017-18 season, when they also won 10 games between Oct. 14 and Nov. 19 2017.

The Storm returned from the holiday break with fresh legs and focus and battled with division rival Oceanside Generals in their first game back on Jan. 3 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

It was a tight matchup with both goalies performing at a high level.

At 10:10 of the third period, the Storm finally found a way past goalie Jacob Sweet with Noah Fladager picking up the puck from Tynan Peacock and Pearce Messer to shoot through traffic and find the back of the net.

Goalies Aaron de Kok (Campbell River) and Jacob Sweet (Oceanside) each faced 39 shots, but it was de Kok who walked away with the shutout as the Storm won 1-0.

RELATED: Two Storm players invited to play in VIJHL/PJHL Prospects Game

On Saturday, the team travelled to neighbour Comox Valley Glacier Kings. Five different players scored in the Storm’s 5-0 victory as Jayce Hudak logged his third shutout of the season. Scorers included Kyle Jennings, Noah Fladager, Cody Savey, Brett Kinley and Jory Swanson.

The Storm (21-9-3) with 44 points are within one point of the VIJHL North Division leading Oceanside Generals (21-9-3), with a game in hand.

Up next for the Storm is Tuesday’s matchup against the Nanaimo Buccaneers (11-15-7) at the Pirate Ship. Campbell River is at home on Friday to host the Westshore Wolves (18-13-2).

Beyond the crease: Defenceman Ryan Suzukovich made his debut in the Storm line-up Friday. The 18-year-old comes to Campbell River from the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Grandview Steelers. He played 21 games with the Steelers, logging four goals and 14 assists. Defenceman Keagan Abbott was traded to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. The 17-year-old played in 24 games with the Storm this season, scoring three points and logging three assists. The Storm are wishing him the best in Comox. “Thank you Keagan for your efforts since joining the club as an affiliate last year and a regular this season,” the team tweeted on Jan. 4.

Most Read