Campbell River Storm take second straight loss at Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Campbell River Storm’s fortunes at the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Richmond came oh-so close to turning around Friday but a 3-2 overtime loss has them at the bottom of the round robin tournament standings and one game to go.

The four-team tournament for B.C. Jr. B hockey supremacy has the Delta Ice Hawks on top with five points from one win and one overtime win. Tied for second place with three points each are the Kimberley Dynamiters and the host Richmond Sockeyes who both have one win and one loss. The Storm have one point accrued from the one overtime loss to Delta.

The Storm opened the scoring in the first period with a goal by Davis Frank from Dawson Frank and Joe Gage at 15:16.

Delta scored on the power play at 7:27 and then the Storm scored their second shorthanded goal of the tournament at 13:46 from Logan Cursley from Jake MacKenzie and Reid Wheeldon. The Hawks tied it up again at 15:12 of the second.

There was no scoring in the third period, sending the game into overtime when Delta finished it quickly at 2:22 of the overtime period.

All-in-all, the Storm played a tighter game against Delta than they did against the Sockeyes the day before. Shots on goal in this one were Storm – 23, Hawks – 20.

Next up for the storm are the Kimberley Dynamiters today at 3:30 p.m. The bronze medal and gold medal games go tomorrow. All games of the tournament are at Minoru Arenas in Richmond.