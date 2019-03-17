Campbell River Storm take 2-0 lead in series against Saanich Braves

The Campbell River Storm’s Noah Fladager (left) and Tyler Chyzowski combine to dig the puck out of the corner during Saturday’s VIJHL playoff against the Saanich Braves. The Storm won 2-1 and lead the series 2-0. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm hung on for a 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the VIJHL second playoff series against the Saanich Braves Saturday at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

In what has been a tight series in the first two games, the Storm Scored in the first two periods, getting goals from Damon Porter and Mike Dyck. The Braves clawed to within one in the third period.

The Braves pulled the goalie late in the game to press for an equalizer to send the second game to overtime, like the first, but the Storm hung on. The goalies were named Home Star (Aaron de Kok) and Away star (Anderson Violette).

The Storm now go on the road for games 3 and 4 in Saanich on Monday and Wednesday before returning to the Brindy on Friday at 7:30 p.m., if necessary.

In the other series, it was Nanaimo 4 Victoria 3.

The Nanaimo Buccaneers erased a three-goal deficit to the Victoria Cougars and take Game 3 at the Pirate Ship, 4-3.

Brendan Rogers scored the winner at 10:32 of the third. Other Buccaneers goals came from Dawson Heathcote, Lucas Patton and AP Ben Kotylak.

The Cougars scored two quick ones early in the first and by a minute thirty four into the contest they were up 2-0. Cougar goals came from Foster Martin with a pair and Mateo Albinati.

Ben Kotylak and Foster Martin were the game stars.

