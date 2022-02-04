Campbell River Storm

Campbell River Storm stomp short-benched Nanaimo Buccaneers 9-0

A short-benched Nanaimo Buccaneers couldn’t weather the Storm Thursday night in VIJHL action.

The Storm pummelled the Bucs 9-0 at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, notching their 17th win in a row. The Buccaneers iced a 14-member squad and were unable to hold back the River team which got nine goals from nine different scorers.

In the first period, the Storm got goals from Riley Billy (assist: Cody Savey) at 1:15; Alex Bend (Shaw Cathcart, Savey) at 3:11; Shaw Cathcart (unassisted) at 8:07; and a power play goal from Cody Savey (Justin Gyori) at 19:12.

In the second goals came from Nolan Corrado (Billy) at 3:10; and Carson Harris (Billy) at 8:13 on the power play.

In the third, the goals kept coming from Kye Benoche (Quinn Messer) at 3:18 on the power play; Tynan Peacock (Davis Frank) at 12:25; and Justin Gyori (Peacock, Cathcart) at 15:24.

In goals for the storm, Josh Doherty faced 21 shots while Nanaimo goaltender Steven Reid faced 71! Stars of the game were Carson Harris from the Storm and Tanner Truswell for the Buccaneers.

Next game for the Storm is a home game 7:30 tonight against the Port Alberni Bombers (Friday, Feb. 4) at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena which will feature the team’s Teddy Bear Toss.

Bring a plush toy (preferably in a plastic bag) and when the Storm score their first goal, hurl it onto the ice.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Curlers right the ship, figure skaters struggle as Canada seeks to defend gold medals
Next story
Rugby Canada hits the restart button with internal hire for interim CEO

Just Posted

Sarah Macdougall performs at the first Highway 19 concert at Rivercity Stage in May 2019. Photo contributed
Live music returns to Rivercity Stage in Campbell River

Tyler Bruce (l-r) and Stephen Gabrysh, of Campbell River Whale Watching, with Wayne Garton and Heike Garton, of Discovery Marine Safaris. Photo courtesy Campbell River Adventure Tours Group.
Two Campbell River whale watching companies announce merger

Cast and crew of Honeycomb on-set in a field on Cortes Island. Submitted photo
Girl-cult movie shot on Cortes Island features in Slamdance Film Festival

New housing inventory is needed to bring down real estate prices on Vancouver Island, according to VIREB. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River home price 29 per cent higher than last year: VIREB