Campbell River Storm stomp short-benched Nanaimo Buccaneers 9-0

A short-benched Nanaimo Buccaneers couldn’t weather the Storm Thursday night in VIJHL action.

The Storm pummelled the Bucs 9-0 at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, notching their 17th win in a row. The Buccaneers iced a 14-member squad and were unable to hold back the River team which got nine goals from nine different scorers.

In the first period, the Storm got goals from Riley Billy (assist: Cody Savey) at 1:15; Alex Bend (Shaw Cathcart, Savey) at 3:11; Shaw Cathcart (unassisted) at 8:07; and a power play goal from Cody Savey (Justin Gyori) at 19:12.

In the second goals came from Nolan Corrado (Billy) at 3:10; and Carson Harris (Billy) at 8:13 on the power play.

In the third, the goals kept coming from Kye Benoche (Quinn Messer) at 3:18 on the power play; Tynan Peacock (Davis Frank) at 12:25; and Justin Gyori (Peacock, Cathcart) at 15:24.

In goals for the storm, Josh Doherty faced 21 shots while Nanaimo goaltender Steven Reid faced 71! Stars of the game were Carson Harris from the Storm and Tanner Truswell for the Buccaneers.

Next game for the Storm is a home game 7:30 tonight against the Port Alberni Bombers (Friday, Feb. 4) at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena which will feature the team’s Teddy Bear Toss.

