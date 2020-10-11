Campbell River Storm split pre-Thanksgiving weekend games with Nanaimo Buccaneers

Storm lose 4-3 on the road before winning at home 7-2

Owen Christensen (left) scored two goals for the Storm in its two games against the Nanaimo Buccanners before the Thanksgiving weekend. The Storm split those games, winning one at home and losing one on the road, but is still among the top teams in the division. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm remain tied for the top spot in the North Division after splitting this week’s games with the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The Storm fell 4-3 Thursday night at the Nanaimo Ice Centre before coming back Friday night to win 7-2 at home.

Thursday night’s goals went to Brian Majic, Breckin Erichuk and Josh Pederson. The game was tied 3-3 until the last 2:50 of the game, when Nanaimo’s Julian Rutland fired the puck past Storm netminder Carlos Siso on the powerplay.

The Storm came back with a vengeance Friday night back at home at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena, as Erichuk scored the only goal of the first period. Owen Christensen would get the next in the second period, propping the team up 2-0 over the rival Buccs.

At 8:22, Oren Louie would get Nanaimo on the board before Campbell River’s Grady Franklin improved the lead to 3-1. Erichuk would add another a few minutes later to further the lead to 4-1 before Hunter MacDonald narrowed the lead to 4-2 for the Bucc’s final goal of the night.

Campbell River would go on to score three more goals (Ben Northcott, Pearce Messer and Christensen) to make the final score 7-2 as goalie Aaron de Kok picked up another win.

The Storm face the Oceanside Generals next on Oct. 16 in Campbell River and Oct. 17 in Parksville.

In a split decision, The North Division Player of the Week (selected by @VijhlB) is Owen Christensen @CR_STORM. He was flying in Week 1 action earning 6 pts (4G,2A) in 2 games. Honourable Mention to Miles Carson @GeneralsJrB and his 7 pt performance including a hattie on Thursday pic.twitter.com/OIGAl4bySe — VIJHL North Cohort Broadcasters (@VijhlB) October 7, 2020

IN THE CREASE: The North Division Player of the Week was Owen Christensen. The honour is selected by the broadcasters of the North Cohort. Christensen had six points in the first week of VIJHL play, logging four goals and two assists in two games.

Three players remain in the top 10 league-leading scorers. Josh Pederson (11 points) is sitting in second with Christensen (eight points) close on his tail in third. Nolan Corrado (six points) rounds out the top 10 this week.

