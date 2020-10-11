Owen Christensen (left) scored two goals for the Storm in its two games against the Nanaimo Buccanners before the Thanksgiving weekend. The Storm split those games, winning one at home and losing one on the road, but is still among the top teams in the division. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm split pre-Thanksgiving weekend games with Nanaimo Buccaneers

Storm lose 4-3 on the road before winning at home 7-2

The Campbell River Storm remain tied for the top spot in the North Division after splitting this week’s games with the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The Storm fell 4-3 Thursday night at the Nanaimo Ice Centre before coming back Friday night to win 7-2 at home.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm welcomes third goalie

Thursday night’s goals went to Brian Majic, Breckin Erichuk and Josh Pederson. The game was tied 3-3 until the last 2:50 of the game, when Nanaimo’s Julian Rutland fired the puck past Storm netminder Carlos Siso on the powerplay.

The Storm came back with a vengeance Friday night back at home at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena, as Erichuk scored the only goal of the first period. Owen Christensen would get the next in the second period, propping the team up 2-0 over the rival Buccs.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm begin delayed VIJHL season unbeaten

At 8:22, Oren Louie would get Nanaimo on the board before Campbell River’s Grady Franklin improved the lead to 3-1. Erichuk would add another a few minutes later to further the lead to 4-1 before Hunter MacDonald narrowed the lead to 4-2 for the Bucc’s final goal of the night.

Campbell River would go on to score three more goals (Ben Northcott, Pearce Messer and Christensen) to make the final score 7-2 as goalie Aaron de Kok picked up another win.

The Storm face the Oceanside Generals next on Oct. 16 in Campbell River and Oct. 17 in Parksville.

IN THE CREASE: The North Division Player of the Week was Owen Christensen. The honour is selected by the broadcasters of the North Cohort. Christensen had six points in the first week of VIJHL play, logging four goals and two assists in two games.

Three players remain in the top 10 league-leading scorers. Josh Pederson (11 points) is sitting in second with Christensen (eight points) close on his tail in third. Nolan Corrado (six points) rounds out the top 10 this week.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverCampbell River StormVIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle
Next story
LeBron, Lakers beat the Heat in 6 to win 17th NBA title

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm split pre-Thanksgiving weekend games with Nanaimo Buccaneers

Storm lose 4-3 on the road before winning at home 7-2

Power out for 377 customers in Saratoga Beach: BC Hydro

A crew has arrives at the outage area

Strong winds blowing into Campbell River this afternoon

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement

RCMP member outlines his mental health struggle

Mental Health Day aims to reduce stigma around mental illness

RCMP make arrest in Campbell River Walmart arson case

The public are being warned to avoid any ‘too-good-to-be-true’ prices for electronics

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Most Read