Campbell River storm sign new defenceman

The Campbell River Storm have signed defenseman Gabe Shipley for the 2020-2021 season, seen here playing for the North Island Silvertips. Photo supplied by Campbell River Storm

The Campbell River Storm have signed the former captain of the North Island Silvertips to play in the 2020-2021 VIJHL season.

Defenceman Gabe Shipley will be playing in a Storm jersey this year. Coach Lee Stone said that they have had their eye on Shipley since three years ago.

“Ship is a player we’ve had our eye on since he turned 15 years old and… played a game for us that season,” Stone stated. He added that the defenseman played “another handful of games this season and he was more than impressive in those.

“Ship is a big boy that moves well for his size and plays a calm game without making many mistakes. I’m confident with his potential he will take full advantage of our program and move onto the next level,” he continued.

At 18 years old, Shipley scored 31 points in 95 games split between Delta Prep and West Van Prep hockey academies and with the Silvertips. He played nine AP games between the regular season and playoffs.

“I was given lots of opportunity and the coaching staff and all the players were very welcoming and made me feel like I was there alongside the boys all year.” Shipley said. “The great reputation and coaching staff drew me towards the Storm organization as I have had several experiences with the Storm and they have all been great. I am most excited about is puttng the Storm jersey on at the Brindy each Friday night knowing the fan base is awesome.”

He considers himself a two way defenceman who can “help keep the puck out of my net but also… be a threat in the offensive zone.” His goal is to be a more intense player this season, getting involved through the entire game and maintain the winning atmosphere that the team has built over the years.

