The Storm will be at the Brind’Amour Tuesday night after Sunday’s game three win. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm pull off road win in game three

Series returns to Brind’Amour Arena Tuesday night

With backs against the wall, the Campbell River Storm picked up the win in an all-important game three in North Saanich on Sunday.

After dropping the first two games at home to the Peninsula Panthers last week, including Friday’s overtime loss, the Storm had all the pressure on them.

RELATED STORY: Storm go down 2-0 in first round playoff series

On Sunday, the teams were still deadlocked after one period, with no score and eight shots each. Campbell River, however, turned on the offence in the second, with Damon Porter scoring three minutes in. A few minutes later, Pearce Messer potted the Storm’s second goal, while Mike Dyck added a third just past the midway mark.

Peninsula made a game of it in the third, scoring twice, with the goals coming within a minute of each other, but Scott Rademaker sealed the 4-2 win for the Storm on the powerplay with less than a minute to go.

Messer and Dyck each finished the night with a goal and two assists, while Porter tallied one of each. Aaron de Kok stopped 24 of 26 shots for the win.

The teams play game four in North Saanich Monday evening and return home to the Brind’Amour Arena Tuesday for game five.

