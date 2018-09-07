Campbell River Storm open season with loss to Nanaimo Buccaneers

The Campbell River Storm renewed hostilities with the Nanaimo Buccaneers Thursday night.

The Storm and Buccaners battled for top spot in the North Division of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League all though the 2017-2018 season.

This season didn’t start off well for the Storm, though, as they went down to a 3-1 defeat to the Buccaneers at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

The Storm and the Bucs traded goals in the first period with the Storm getting their goal at 6:42 of the first from Timon Prexir on a feed from Davis Frank.

The second period went scoreless and the Bucs salted the game away with two goals in the second – one at 2:47 and then an empty netter at 19:11.

Prexler was named the Away Star of the gmae and Astin Dendl was the Home Star.

The Storm are back at it at their home opener tonight at Rod Brind’Amour Arena starting at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm split pre-season pair with Delta