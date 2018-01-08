Campbell River Storm notches two weekend wins before prospects strut their stuff

By Mark Berry

Special to the Mirror

The 2018 VIJHL Prospects Game couldn’t have been scripted any better for Campbell River Storm fans.

Hometown player Dawson Frank scored the winner at 4:25 of overtime as Team North skated to a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon.

The big crowd at Rod Brind’Amour Arena was treated to an entertaining afternoon that featured great scoring chances, big hits, blocked shots and incredible goaltending from the top 16-18 year olds in the VIJHL.

The South opened the scoring at 3:27 of the first period when Zack Guerra (Saanich Braves) stole the puck at his own blueline and went the distance firing a shot just under the crossbar.

In the second frame, the South opened up a two goal lead when Victoria Cougar Mateo Albinati redirected a Keegan Durrance wrister at 6:15. Brandon McClintick picked up the second assist.

The third period was comeback time for team North and Storm players figured prominently. Ryan Butler fired a point shot that found the back of the net at 1:22. Assists went to Jalen Price and Reid Lindsay.

Price, another Campbell River born player and a Medicine Hat Tiger prospect, brought the North even at 14:22 when he deflected a Reid Lindsay blast from just inside the blueline. Frank picked up an assist.

With nothing decided after 60 minutes, the VIJHL’s young guns went to overtime where Frank buried a Butler faceoff win for the victory to the delight of the close to 700 in attendance.

Price was selected as the North game star while Zack Guerra was named the Southern star.

It was a busy weekend for the 10 Storm players that took part in the Prospects game. On Friday night, the Campbell River Storm defeated the Nanaimo Buccaneers 4-2 while on Saturday, on the road, they skated to a 4-1 victory.

 

North took on South in the VIJHL Prospects Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

