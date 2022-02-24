Campbell River Storm need three overtime periods to settle playoff opener with Port Alberni Bombers

It took three periods and three overtime periods for the Campbell River Storm to notch the first win in the VIJHL playoff series against the Port Alberni Bombers at Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Feb. 23.

Jalen Price was the overtime hero scoring his second goal of the game at 5:31 in the third extra frame on an assist from Cody Savey.

The opening period of the game had concluded with no goals and then Campbell River jumped into the lead at the one minute mark of the second period on Price’s first goal of the game (assisted by Kai Nagy). Port Alberni tied the game up at 17:59 in the second on a goal by Brady McIsaac, assisted by Justin Osborne and Jaydon Merritt. A scoreless third period sent the game into two overtime periods before Price settled it in the third overtime period.

Price and Bombers goaltender Callum Tung were named the game’s stars.

Game 2 in the North Division series goes 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. Game three is Sunday at 7 p.m. in Port Albenri with game four Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Port Alberni.