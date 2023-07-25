Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’

Kyle Evans knows it is an uphill climb to catch up to established Junior A leagues

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The shift to catching up to other nationwide Junior A leagues from Junior B will take some time, says Campbell River Storm head coach Kyle Evans.

The province’s governing body, B.C. Hockey unanimously approved the application of three Junior B leagues to Junior A earlier Tuesday (June 25). It means that the three leagues, including the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL), as well as the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), will operate as Junior A tier II leagues. This fills the void left by the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL), which broke away earlier this year and will operate as an independent league this upcoming season.

When asked, Evans was enthused about the prospects of the reclassification for his team and the VIJHL.

“It’s a very exciting day for the program and the league as a whole,” said Evans. “There will be higher operating standards for the teams as well as expectations for the current and incoming players.”

Ultimately, says Evans, the end goal is to get players increased exposure, which may include potential recruitment into U.S. and Canadian post-secondary hockey programs, or even a shot in the major junior Western Hockey League (WHL).

Evans stresses however, that the move to Junior A will take a little bit of time, and the leagues in the province have some catching up to do in order to match the quality displayed in current Junior A leagues in other western provinces.

“The designation will take effect this season, but the transition to becoming a Junior A league is going to take some time,” said Evans. “The process to getting the league to the same caliber as other leagues like the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) or the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is not going to happen overnight. There are plans in place to how we’re approaching the transition and what we’ll need to do in order to elevate ourselves into a nationally relevant program.”

A B.C. Hockey media call regarding the approval is expected to take place this afternoon at 2 p.m. Pacific.

