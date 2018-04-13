Campbell River Storm have to put Game 1 behind them, focus on next match

The Campbell River Storm hope to bounce back today from an opening game loss in the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Richmond.

The Storm lost to the host Richmond Sockeyes 4-1 in yesterday’s game. The Sockeyes came out guns-a-blazing and outshot the Storm 38-18. Storm goalie Liam Murphy was named the game’s first star but he didn’t get much offensive help from the skaters.

Second star in the game was the Sockeyes’ Tyler Andrews who put in a goal and an assist performance. Also scoring for the Sockeyes were Nicolas Bizzutto, Trevor Townsend and Kyle Dion.

The Storm opened the scoring on a shorthanded goal from Brett Kinley, assisted by Dylan McCann at 3:28 in the first. That was to be it from the Storm offense, though. The Sockeyes got two even strength goals in the first and then added two power play goals later in the third.

Game two in the round robin format tournament for the Storm is today against the Delta Ice Hawks at 3:30 p.m. The games are viewable online or you can visit the Royal Coachman and catch it on the big screen. Game 3 will be hosted by the Anchor Inn (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.). The Anchor Inn will also host the medal games on Sunday (bronze game at 10 a.m., gold medal game at 1 p.m.).