Campbell River Storm have backs against the wall as Oceanside Generals take 3-0 series lead

Oceanside Generals defender Brendan Carlson breaks out from behind the net in Game 3 of the VIJHL playoff series at Rod Brind’Amour Arena March 15. The Generals won 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best of seven playoff. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm have their backs against the wall in the VIJHL playoff series against the Oceanside Generals.

The Storm went down to a third-straight defeat at the hands of the Generals, losing at home 5-2 Tuesday, March 15 and are now on the brink of elimination.

The Generals came out…storming…in the first period getting three unanswered goals from Miles Carson, assisted by Nolan Kehoe and Trey Boylan, at 6:24; Greyson Weme from Carter Johnson at 8:02; and Evan Dyce from Johnson at 18:04.

The Storm came out stronger in the second period but were still unable to solve Generals netminder Aston Sadauskas while the Generals put two more behind the Storm’s Nick Peters. Scoring in the second were Johnson, unassisted, at 14:47 and Nolan Kehoe from Brendan Carlson and Miles Carson, at 16:42.

The Storm finally got on the scoreboard in the third getting goals from Jalen Price at 7:46 on assists from Kye Benoche and Carter De Boer, and Andrew Petruk on assists from Mitchell Finner and Davis Frank at 14:00.

Sadauskas faced 30 shots on the night and Peters faced 36. Nolan Corrado received a five-minute interference major penalty and a non-fighting game misconduct at 18:56 in the second period.

Game 4 in the series goes in Parksville Thursday, March 17.

