Campbell River Storm founder passes away

Created the team in 1997 and owned it until 2006, winning seven VIJHL titles along the way

The founding owner of the Campbell River Storm has passed away.

Edward Albert Kingston passed away peacefully in Renfrew, Ontario on Sept. 2 at the age of 84.

He was the owner and GM of the Campbell River Storm from its inception in 1997 to 2006, according to an article on the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s website by Storm publicist Mark Berry. In that time he created a dynasty, seven consecutive VIJHL Championships and a Cyclone Taylor Cup title.

Berry said Kingston had a long career in the Canadian military, enlisting as an infantryman in 1957 and retiring as a construction engineer in 1980 at the rank of Sergeant. He was a keen marksman; when serving in the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry’ he led his team to many honours. He spent time overseas in Germany and completed a Peacekeeping tour in Cyprus.

After retiring from the Canadian military, Kingston started his own construction company in the Comox Valley but continued his association with CFB Comox as a civilian in the construction section at the base. In 1994, he received a 36-year service medal from the Canadian government.

He was an athlete with a love for fastball and hockey playing both as a youth. In his adulthood, he coached minor hockey in the Comox Valley and scouted for many Western Hockey League teams. He was a part of the 2004 Memorial Cup Champion Kelowna Rockets.

In 1997 he became the owner of the Storm mentoring and fostering the careers of many young hockey players, Berry said.

Kingston is survived by his wife of 62 years, Claudette, his siblings, children, grandchildren and great grand children.

Click here to listen to a special presentation by Berry on Ed Kingston.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter