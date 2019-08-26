Campbell River Storm faces Oceanside Generals in exhibition game tonight

Goaltender Sam Gilmore is shown preparing for a shot from Clinton Nelson during a Campbell River Storm training camp at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Tynan Klein-Beeman handles the puck during a Campbell River Storm training camp at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Players take a knee as they listen to coaches during a Campbell River Storm training camp at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm geared up for the upcoming season with training and inter-squad games over the weekend.

The three-day camp continues today with more practices and workouts followed by an exhibition game against the Oceanside Generals. It comes as the Storm continues to narrow down its roster.

“We still need to add probably three or four guys that we’ll either find here or we’ll find at different camps,” said head coach and general manager Lee Stone as he observed practices from the upstairs office at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday.

Not everyone on the ice during the weekend training camp will ultimately play for the Storm this year, he said.

But practically anyone who made it this far will have some kind of relationship with the Junior B team, either as an affiliate player or a practice player.

Puck drop for tonight’s exhibition game is at 7:45 p.m. A second exhibition game, this one against the Nanaimo Buccaneers, takes place Wednesday night, also at 7:45 p.m. Both take place at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The regular season home opener game takes place on Sept. 6 against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.