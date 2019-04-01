Campbell River Storm face elmination in game 5 of VIJHl championship series

The Campbell River Storm face elmination in their VIJHL championship series against the Victoria Cougars.

The Cougars notched their third win in game 4 on Sunday in Archie Browning Arena by a score of 5-0.

Game 5 goes Tuesday at Rod Brind’Amour Arena and a win for the Cougars gives them the VIJHL championship title, their first since 2016.

A three goal performance from Mateo Albinati capped off the dominant performance by Victoria. Kevan McBean and Nathan Ingram rounded out the Cougars scoring.

The Storm have not scored for 125 minutes. The Campbell River power play has also disappeared going 0 for 21 in the series.