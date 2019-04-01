Campbell River Storm face elmination in game 5 of VIJHl championship series

The Campbell River Storm face elmination in their VIJHL championship series against the Victoria Cougars.

The Cougars notched their third win in game 4 on Sunday in Archie Browning Arena by a score of 5-0.

Game 5 goes Tuesday at Rod Brind’Amour Arena and a win for the Cougars gives them the VIJHL championship title, their first since 2016.

A three goal performance from Mateo Albinati capped off the dominant performance by Victoria. Kevan McBean and Nathan Ingram rounded out the Cougars scoring.

The Storm have not scored for 125 minutes. The Campbell River power play has also disappeared going 0 for 21 in the series.

Previous story
Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

Just Posted

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Campbell River School District facing unexpected surplus for next budget

Like many, district usually relies on previous surplus to cover anticipated deficits

Eleven-year-old Campbell River boy’s daily swims raise $37,217.48 for women and poverty organizations

Eleven-year-old Sylas Thompson raised $37,217.48 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots… Continue reading

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Most Read