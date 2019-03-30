Campbell River Storm forward Josh Pederson (#17) bears down on the Victoria Cougars’ net in Friday’s game 3 of the VIJHL final. The Storm lost to the Cougars 4-0 and are behind in the series 2-1. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm drop game 3 of VIJHL final; down 2-1 in series

VIDEO: Victoria Cougars score four unanswered goals to take lead in final

The Victoria Cougars came out of the first period with a lead in a tightly contested opening frame in Friday’s game 3 of the VIJHL championship final at Rod Brind’Amour Arena against the Campbell River Storm.

The Cougars wouldn’t look back from there as they rolled on to a 4-0 victory over the home team.

Kevan McBean opened the scored at 18:16 of the first period but it was a powerful second period for the visitors that essentially decided the game. The Cougars came out storming for the second period scoring six seconds into the middle frame on a goal by Matthew Clark. The Cougars then scored at 4:32 of the second on a power play marker by Booker Chacallas. The Storm fought valiantly but could not get anything by Cougar netminder Owen Sikkes.

The Storm obviously heard some words from the coaching staff because they came out hitting in the third but the Cougars didn’t bend and added to their score with a third period goal by Mateo Albinati at 9:54. A determined press continued from the Storm and, in fact, thought they had popped Sikkes’ shutout but the goal was disallowed.

Game 4 of the series goes Sunday at the Archie Browning Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The Cougars lead the series 2-1 in games taking the second game in the series 5-2 on Thursday in Victoria.

Game 5 will be back at the Brindy on Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm blank Victoria Cougars in first game of finals

RELATED: B.C. forward suspended indefinitely after striking player, trainer with hockey stick

