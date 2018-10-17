Campbell River Storm defeats Islanders, loses to Cougars

Mike Dyck of the Storm scoring a goal against the Victoria Cougars during a close game at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Friday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Storm defeated the Kerry Park Islanders 0n the road this weekend, but suffered a defeat in a home game against the Victoria Cougars.

During the Saturday night game at the Kerry Park Arena, the Storm peppered goalie Charles-Oliver LePage with 35 shots, compared to 25 shots against Campbell River goalie Aaron de Kok. The Storm beat the Islanders with a score of 6-4.

Campbell River opened scoring early in the first period with a goal from Reid Wheeldon. They bolstered that lead with two more goals in the first frame, one from Damon Kramer and another late in the period by Wheeldon. The second period saw another goal for the Storm, this one by Radek Hewson, giving the team a 4-0 lead.

The Islanders started to make a comeback during a power play late in the second period, when Dawson Blanchette found the back of the net.

The Kerry Park team then scored three more in the last period, courtesy of Brandon McClintick, Romaeo D’Intinio and Tanner Tiel.

But the Islanders couldn’t outdo the Storm, which sealed the game with two more goals in the third period, one from Damon Porter and another from Logan Cursley.

This came after an exciting home game at Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River that ended in a 5-4 defeat for the Storm, although the local hockey club managed to narrowly outshoot the competition 28-24.

The Cougars scored three goals in the first period, including two from Marshall Brown and one from Cole Ford.

But the Storm made a valiant effort in the second frame and almost evened the tally with a goal from Noah Fladager closely followed by one from Mike Dyck.

Late in the second frame, Victoria’s Mateo Albinati brought the score to 4-2 for the Cougars, before Fladager scored his second goal of the game just moments later.

But the Storm couldn’t maintain their momentum in the third period. Albinati put a final puck in the net for the Cougars, and the team successfully fended off the Campbell River team, except for a final goal from Wheeldon.

Cam Stevenson served as goaltender for the Cougars, while the Storm’s de Kok shared his duties with backup goalie Jaden Little.

Campbell River currently holds the top spot in the North Division with 27 points, compared to the Nanaimo Buccaneers’ 26.

In the South Division, the Saanich Braves lead with 33 points, followed by the Victoria Cougars with 23.

The Storm’s next game is on Friday in North Saanich against the Peninsula Panthers, who rank third in the South Division with 17 points.

That weekend features another away game – this one against the Oceanside Generals, who rank third in the North with 15 points – before Campbell River hosts the Panthers on Sunday at 4 p.m.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter