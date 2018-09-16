Campbell River Storm defeated by Braves but trounce Glacier Kings

Storm faces off against Victoria Cougars on Sunday

Storm goalie Eric Samyn makes a save Saturday evening during a match against the Saanich Braves. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Saanich Braves beat the Campbell River Storm on Saturday after a big comeback at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The game ended with a score of 3-2 after the Braves scored two goals in the third period.

It was the second Storm game in Campbell River this weekend. On Friday, the team trounced the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 9-1.

The Storm faces off against the Victoria Cougars in the provincial capital on Sunday afternoon.

