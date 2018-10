The Storm’s Keenan Toal (#53) pounces on a loose puck during Friday’s VIJHL game against the Oceanside Generals at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Storm had a light weekend this past week – only one game.

And it was a good one from their point of view as the cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Oceanside Generals.

The Storm got goals from Davis Frank and Radek Hewson in the first period, Mike Dyck in the second and Austin Dennison, Frank again and Damon Kramer in the third.

the win puts the Storm solidly in the North division lead in the VIJHL with 24 points, four more than second place Nanaimo Buccaneers.