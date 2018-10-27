Campbell River Storm come from behind to beat Westshore

The Storm’s Reid Wheeldon (18) moves the puck up the ice. His second period marker got the team on the scoreboard Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

A slow start at home Friday night didn’t hold back the Campbell River Storm, as they came back to beat the visiting Westshore Wolves 4-1.

The Storm found themselves on their heels as the first period wore on. Westshore’s Benjamin Duffin popped one past Storm goalie Aaron de Kok through a bit of a goal-mouth scramble, sending the locals back to the dressing room trailing 1-0 after a period of play.

Campbell River tied things up at the 13:22 mark of the second when Reid Wheeldon scored on the powerplay, with Davis Frank drawing the assist.

It was all Campbell River in the third frame. Keenan Toal scored what would turn out to be the game-winner with the man advantage at 5:08 into the period. Cole Slaney and Damon Kramer drew helpers on the play.

Damon Porter added another powerplay marker at 15:20, with an assist to Owen Christensen.

Finally, Logan Cursley, with help from Braunson Holloway, finished things off with an empty-netter with just over a minute to play.

The Storm make the short drive south Saturday night to take on the winless Comox Valley Glacier Kings. Game time is 7:30 p.m.