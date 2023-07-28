Campbell River Storm coach excited on eve of junior hockey club’s ID camp

Campbell River Storm coach Kyle Evans may look casual, but he’s all business ahead of this weekends’ ID camp at Strathcona Gardens.

The anticipation is building in Campbell River Storm coach Kyle Evans’ office.

“I’m excited,” says Evans at team headquarters at Rod Brind’Amour Arena, ahead of this weekend’s ID camp. “There are kids coming from Alberta, kids coming from other parts of the Vancouver Island and other parts of B.C. Really looking forward to showing them Campbell River and what Storm hockey is all about.”

Evans was hired as Storm head coach in early May, and said that his experience in other clubs is what has prepared him to be the head of his first camp, giving top praise to former coach Lee Stone.

“It’s a bit of a learning curve,” said Evans. “Lee did a great job in running this event. He was always able to put on a class A camp. We’re just trying to do the same thing. I’ve said this before, Lee set a good example of what you would want to do to run a successful program. We want to follow the same type of thing, not stray too far from what’s been done here in the past.”

After the players check in on July 21, there will be fitness testing and information sessions. From there, players have been separated into four different teams, with scrimmages commencing from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve chosen the teams,” said Evans. “We’ve made it so the teams are relatively equal. They’ll play four games. Then, at the end we’ll have a top prospects game. It’ll be a good chance for these kids to showcase what they have against higher calibre players and to see what they have.”

Storm alumni, including forwards from last season, Kye Benoche and Davis Frank, will be making appearances as well.

“We expect them to be mentors,” said Evans. “Whether it’s during the season or at camp. Being captains, you want to make these younger players feel welcome and give them a taste of Storm hockey.”

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

