Campbell River Storm bolster behind the bench team

As the on-ice roster is finalized ahead of the regular season, the Storm is also adding some new and familiar faces behind the bench.

On Sept. 3, the team announced that Rob Voltera would be returning to the coaching staff as assistant coach and Brendan Enns would be joining the Campbell River Storm as team manager.

Voltera was head coach of the program from 2011 to 2013 and has playing experience in the Western Hockey League.

“(I am) so very fortunate to be part of the game again,” he said. “There’s nothing better than the smell of the arena and eager young minds to pass on the knowledge that I’ve learned along my journey.”

As team manager, Enns will be a sounding board for the players away from the rink.

“This is pretty cool stuff, being able to help out. It feels great to be back at the rink and around the boys and I am excited to help out as much as I can,” he said. “I hope to be someone the boys can respect and trust moving forward.”

Enns spent three seasons as a player with the Storm, capping his time on the ice with the team winning a Keystone Cup Championship– the top trophy for Junior B teams in Western Canada. (B.C. no longer sends a team and last participated in 2017).

Storm Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone is happy to have Voltera and Enns around the rink.

“Both Voltsy and Enzo are great people that ooze character and are exactly the type of role models we want our boys to be surrounded with on a daily basis,” he said. “Having their help whenever they’re able to only strengthens our program and makes us a more tight-knit family.”

The Storm also announced additions to its off-ice player develpment team on Aug. 31.

Sarah MacDonald of West Coast Muscle and Fitness has joined the Storm as the team’s strength and conditioning coach, while Willow Point Massage’s Matthew Halverson has joined the team as its athletic therapist.

The Storm train out of MacDonald’s gym.

“I am looking forward to being part of the team and helping these boys reach their full potential in the upcoming season,” she said. “My goal is to help carry on the winning tradition of the Campbell River Storm.”

As athletic therapist, Halverson’s goal will be to decrease the number and severity of player injuries while also shortening healing time. He will also be providing exercises, taping and stretches for the team.

“Both Sarah and Matthew have already been working with our players and the results are showing,” said Stone. “Expanding our off-ice training and development program for our players is a major asset to our program’s goal of promoting players to Junior A, Major Junior and collegiate programs.”

The Campbell River Storm open their regular season at home this Friday and Saturday against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings and the Saanich Braves. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. for both games at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

