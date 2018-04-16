Campbell River Storm blown up by Kimberley Dynamiters in Cyclone Taylor Cup bronze medal game

It was a topsy-turvy Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament for the Campbell River Storm who ended up falling to the Kimberley Dynamiters 7-1 in the bronze medal game.

The Storm finished the round-robin portion of the tournament on Saturday by blowing up the Dynamiters 9-0 and pushing their record to one win, one loss and one overtime loss to finish with four points, last in the four-team tournament. But typical of the back and forth tournament performance for the Storm, they stumbled in the bronze medal game and went down 7-1 to the very team they shellacked 9-0 the day before.

The storm opened the tournament with a 4-1 loss to the tournament hosts, the Richmond Sockeyes. The Storm came back with a better performance in game 2 against the Delta Ice Hawks but lost 3-2 in overtime.

The tournament winners were the host Sockeyes who beat the Ice hawks 5-1 in the gold medal game. The Sockeyes finished the round robin in first place with nine points. the Dynamiters were second with six points and the Ice Hawks were third with five points.

The Storm, who earned a berth in this year’s cup by virtue of being the 2017/2018 VIJHL champions, are the hosts of next year’s Cyclone Taylor Cup and get a by into the tournament.

