Campbell River's Special Olympics athletes are involved in a virtual

Campbell River Special Olympians are currently participating in virtual Provincial Challenge Games which is taking place of the originally-planned provincial games. Meanwhile, the local Special Olympics chapter is gearing up for a re-start in teh fall and are looking for volunteer coaches. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

This year was supposed to be the year for Special Olympics BC’s provincial games, until COVID caused their cancellation.

Then the Provincial Challenge Games were introduced and these virtual games have athletes tracking their fitness and healthy living points, and competing within the eight regions in the province.

Campbell River, which is part of Region 6, has 26 athletes participating. These athletes are divided into seven teams, each with their own coach. The athletes earn points for daily physical fitness activities, and bonus points for other healthy living activities. Each week, the points are totalled and submitted. The program is running for seven weeks, including virtual opening and closing ceremonies.

Celebrity honorary coaches are encouraging the athletes. Legendary sports broadcaster Bernie Pascall is working with Region 6, participating in their on-line pep rallies. On-line workouts are provided weekly, as well as webinars on topics such as healthy hearing and mental health.

“The challenge games have been good for the athletes,” said Cheryl Clay, Campbell River’s mission staff. “It keeps the athletes connected and participating in activities. It has been a long haul for them, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. They are looking forward to getting back together again.”

With the possibility of resuming programs again in the fall, Campbell River Special Olympics is looking for new coaches and volunteers. Training is provided, and experience is not necessary. Volunteering with Special Olympics is a very rewarding experience – you can find out more by contacting Local Coordinator Maureen Hunter at 250-286-6453 or at https://www.specialolympics.ca/british-columbia/get-involved/volunteer.

Campbell RiverSpecial Olympics

Previous story
Canada blanks Haiti, advances to final round of CONCACAF World Cup men’s soccer qualifying

Just Posted

Campbell River's Special Olympics athletes are involved in a virtual
Campbell River Special Olympians are currently participating in virtual Provincial Challenge Games which is taking place of the originally-planned provincial games. Meanwhile, the local Special Olympics chapter is gearing up for a re-start in teh fall and are looking for volunteer coaches. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

This year was supposed to be the year for Special Olympics BC’s… Continue reading

Trish Sorensen pours a pint of the Spruce Tip Pale Ale at Beach Fire Brewing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River brewery captures flavour of Baikie Island in spruce tip ale

Proceeds from beer donated to Baikie Island restoration

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates that less than five per cent of mass-marketing fraud is ever reported.
Tips to avoid scams targeting seniors

In most cases, fraudsters impersonate an individual, business or agency seniors recognize and trust

On Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. there were 28 bald eagles perched on Argonaut Wharf and adjacent beach. Many eagles stayed throughout the day in the evening says Julie Gourdeau who took this picture. The birds were feasting on fish on the shore. Photo by Julie Gourdeau
Eagles gather on Argonaut Wharf for a free feast

On Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. there were 28 bald eagles… Continue reading

We Wai Kai Elder Umagalis (June Johnson) will be teaching about local Indigenous plants and their uses. Photo supplied by Museum at Campbell River
Museum at Campbell River showcasing Native Plants and medicine

Museum restarting in-person events

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

Cowichan Tribes man Adrian Sylvester is worried that he was targetted by a trailer hitch thrown from a vehicle. (Facebook photo)
Cowichan Tribes man worried he was target of trailer hitch

Adrian Sylvester says no one has reported a missing hitch after one nearly hit him

Graeme Roberts, who was mayor of Nanaimo from 1984-86, died this month at age 89. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Community Archives)
City of Nanaimo flags at half-mast as former mayor Graeme Roberts dies at 89

‘Giant-killer’ beat out Frank Ney in mayoral election in 1984

Most Read