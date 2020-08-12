Saje Kurpiela is taking the next step of her collegiate athletics career. The softball athlete, originally from Campbell River, is attending a new school this fall. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River softball player takes game to Division 1 university

Saje Kurpiela to pitch for University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks

A Campbell River softball player is taking her game south of the border.

Saje Kurpiela is attending a Division 1 university in Maryland to further both her game as a pitcher and her education.

While classes began earlier this month, the fall collegiate sports season has been cancelled. No team-sanctioned practices are taking place but Kurpiela said her team is finding other ways to keep their skills sharp.

It’s been a while since the Campbell Riverite has played ball. The spring season at her junior college (JUCO) in Missouri was cancelled as well.

She’s disappointed with how the season ended. Her former squad was poised to make nationals, she said, plus she had made some pretty good friends in her two years there.

“Leaving them so early was kind of sad,” she says.

Story continues below.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Saje Kurpiela with her now chosen sport of softball. But after teaching herself to pitch during her sister’s games, she started really enjoying it. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

With coronavirus concerns amplifying, she packed up all her belongings and set off on the 40-hour drive home to the Island. She finished her early childhood development courses online (Kurpiela will be studying child development at her new school).

She kept her fitness up while at home by going for runs at the Southgate track, where she knows four laps equal one mile, taking her dog Chase for walks along the Sea Walk, swimming at McIvor Lake, lifting weights in a home gym and pitching with her dad.

You could say softball is in her blood. Both Kurpiela’s parents played the sport and even met on the softball diamond. Her sister has played as well. But it wasn’t love at first sight for Kurpiela.

“I never wanted to play softball,” she says. “I told my mom I hated it.”

RELATED: Campbell River athlete signs on for full ride softball scholarship in Missouri

But that changed while she watched her sister’s games alongside her dad.

“I taught myself how to pitch and just started loving it from there,” she says.

Instead of sitting in the stands, the pair would practise outside the field during her sister’s games and eventually, she became a pick-up player for the team.

Growing up, Kurpiela was a multi-sport athlete, not solely committing to any one of her myriad sports. In high school, she played indoor and beach volleyball, soccer, baseball and participated in track and field. Outside of school, she was involved with soccer, volleyball, softball and even wrestled for a bit.

“You want to be a multi-sport athlete to help your body strength get better,” she says. “I always found time for school and sports.”

Story continues below.

Saje Kurpiela is a self-taught pitcher, who her new coach says will make a valuable addition to the team. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

With multiple offers for school, it wasn’t an easy decision for Kurpiela to attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. But the team’s schedule – with morning practices followed by school and open evenings – won her over as well as having her first female softball coach.

Karla Powell, the Eastern Shore Hawks softball head coach, says Kurpiela is a valuable addition to the team.

“We are very excited to be adding Saje to our program,” she says in an emailed statement. “She has a strong arm with great movement to her pitches. She will bring a depth to our pitching staff.”

And with nearly 10 new recruits on the squad, her experience with her Division 1 JUCO team will come in handy.

Kurpiela is ready to resume playing ball.

“I’m ready to get back playing,” she says. “I’m tired of this break.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverSoftball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

Just Posted

Campbell River softball player takes game to Division 1 university

Saje Kurpiela to pitch for University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks

DFO says the five aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Share your thoughts on proposed Quinsam Heights Official Community Plan changes

The City of Campbell River is seeking public feedback on a proposal… Continue reading

Three active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island

Since July 24, Central island has had five new cases, North one, South none

Campbell River mural defaced by graffiti

The owner of a building on Westgate Road is upset that a… Continue reading

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

Man arrested after stabbing incident at makeshift camp near Vancouver Island mall

RCMP in Parksville report 28-year-old man taken into custody without incident

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read