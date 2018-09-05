Landis Kalyn and Kianna Ohlingher, both 15, have been selected from girls all over B.C. and Alberta to head to the US to be scouted playing softball in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Campbell River softball duo selected for fall evaluation camps in the U.S.

Landis Kalyn and Kianna Ohlingher have been selected from girls all over B.C. and Alberta to head to the U.S. to be scouted playing softball in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Kalyn was offered a position earlier last month after attending Beyond The White Lines Softball camp held in Duncan. She then had to attend a weekend practice over in Vancouver for further evaluation. They were looking for a few more girls so she asked her friend Kianna to try out. She did and made it. They will both be heading over to Vancouver to practice one weekend in September.

Then they leave Oct. 3 for 11 days and will be playing double headers and visiting college campuses. They will get to experience life as a college athlete and see what is takes to succeed at that level. This is an amazing opportunity for the girls who are both only 15 years old. Both girls said they are grateful for this opportunity to represent Canada at these colleges and play college ball. Kalyn is a pitcher and plays 1st base, Ohlinger plays 2nd and outfield.

