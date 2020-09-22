Campbell River runner cracks 31-year-old Masters 800-metre record

Despite Covid-19 cancelling almost all of the 2020 track and field season, Mark Stewart, a Campbell River Masters runner, has had an outstanding year.

At the recent, and only outdoor track meet in B.C. so far this year, Stewart broke a long-standing BC Masters record which had stood for 31 years. Stewart, who is now 76 years of age, ran the 800m in an outstanding time of 2:50.50, breaking the old M75 record which was held by Hans Weickardt who ran 2:52.66 in 1989.

Stewart was competing in the Greyhounds Masters In-club track meet which was held at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, on Sept. 12.

Earlier this year, Stewart competed in the BC Masters Indoor Championships at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, just prior to BC Athletics and Athletics Canada shutting down the track and field season until just recently. In Kamloops, Stewart broke three BC Masters Indoor records in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m, for men over the age of 75. In addition, Stewart and his three age 75-plus teammates broke two Canadian Indoor records in the 4x200m and 4x400m relays.

