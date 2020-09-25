The Campbell River Royals senior team played at the Zack Downey Memorial Tournament in Victoria over the weekend. Photo submitted by Campbell River Royals

Campbell River Royals come close in Victoria tournament

Juniors and seniors had busy weekend

Campbell River Royals baseball teams had a busy weekend, with both the junior and seniors teams hitting the field.

The junior squad hosted the Victoria Junior Eagles on Saturday at Springwood Park in Parksville. The first game was a back a forth affair that ended in a 4-4 tie after seven innings. However, the Royals went ahead in their second game when Chase Little hit a two RBI triple into the left field. The team would continue with another run in the fifth inning, to bring them to a 4-1 final score.

On the senior side of things, the team made a trip to Victoria to play in the Zack Downey Memorial Tournament. After a 3-1 record in the round robin play, the team advanced to the semi finals against the Victoria Eagles. The Royals were the underdog in the game, but were able to outlast the Victoria team and won the game 5-4. Cody Jackson helped by knocking in two runs on a triple.

Advancing to the final, the Royals faced off against the Mid-Island Pirates. Earlier in the tournament, the Pirates gave the Royals their only loss, and the Royals were looking for revenge. Royals Pitcher Tyler Kolopenuk pitched four scoreless innings, bringing them up to 4-0. The Pirates weren’t finished yet, however, and caught up by the top of the fifth inning. Their lead was not to last long, as Keitaro Adachi came to the plate with two men in scoring position. Adachi hit a laser down the left-field line, scoring both runners and bringing the Royals to 6-4.

However, having fewer players than their opponents wound up seeing the Royals losing the final with a score of 7-6, and they will have to wait to get their revenge another day.

MVPs for the weekend were Seth Gurr for game one, Kolopenuk in game two, Trevor Carter in three, Cody Jackson in the fourth game, Ryan Deagle was MVP for the semi-final game, and Liam McNamee was the MVP for the final.

RELATED: Four Campbell River players perform before pro scouts


Sports

Most Read