Campbell River’s Special Olympics floor hockey squad took first place in the Comox Valley Floor Hockey Tournament at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School on Sunday.

After opening the event with a tough exhibition loss against A division and provincials-bound Comox Valley/Powell River, Campbell River, which also picked up two players from Nanaimo, then went on to tie Cowichan Valley 3-3 and defeat Port Alberni 8-7 to take first place in the tournament.