The Campbell River Female Atom C Red Hurricanes won their regular season league and became the playoff champions with a 6-5 victory over the White Hurricanes March 8 in Nanaimo. The team, from left to right is: Halle Johnston, Olivia Uzzell, Dana Kim, Andre Riecker (coach), Lyla Swift, Rosie Pollitt, Gemma Quesnel, Dakari Frank, Kelly Uzzell (coach), Riley Easterbrook, Ashley Lontayao, Dale Preston (coach), and Anna Preston. Missing from the picture: Kaylie Riecker, Maybel McDonald, Molly McKenzie, Hailey LaPierre, Alivia Guthrie, Payton Braithwaite. Image provided

Campbell River Red Hurricanes win two VIAHA banners

Lontayao logs five points in playoff final victory

The 2019/20 Campbell River Atom Female Red Hurricanes will have two Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) banners in the rafters at Strathcona Gardens.

After an unbeaten 11-game regular season, the squad concluded the year by winning the playoff banner in Nanaimo.

It was an all-Campbell River final, with the Red Hurricanes narrowly beating the White Hurricanes 6-5 on March 8.

The White Hurricanes got on the board first with Claire Harvey (assist to Tayla Lukey) scoring with just four seconds to go in the first period.

Ashley Lontayao (assist to Dakari Frank) evened things up at 5:48 of the second frame. The lead would shift over the rest of the period. Makayla Callanan (assist to Charley Harris and Daelynn Hutchison) put the White Hurricanes up 2-1, but Lontayao (assist to Frank) would tie things up before Alexis Bettenson (assist to Harris) got the go-ahead goal for the White Hurricanes with 1:34 left in the frame.

The White Hurricanes extended their lead 4-2 just under three minutes into the final frame as Shanna Speck scored unassisted.

RELATED: Campbell River Skating Club calls gala with Patrick Chan ‘amazing’

A couple minutes later, Lontayao logged a hat trick with her third goal of the game (assist to Riley Easterbrook and Dana Kim) to cut the White Hurricanes’ lead to one goal.

In the later half of the period, Frank (assist to Easterbrook, Lontayao) would even the score 4-4.

The White Hurricanes’ Kristan Speck scored unassisted to lift her side to a 5-4 lead.

With 3:09 to go in the game, Lontayao added her fourth goal of the night (assist to Lyla Swift) to tie the game up 5-5. As the final minute ticked by, Swift scored the game-wining goal unassisted with just 51 seconds left on the game clock.

RELATED: Magowan led medal charge as Campbell River Killer Whales competed over the weekend

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor Hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks employee tests positive for COVID-19: COO

Just Posted

Campbell Riverite among world’s best para surfers

Tyler Turner finished ninth at 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship in California

Home near Campbell River destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

Campbell River coffee group claims $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Two more Campbell River events fall to COVID-19 precautions

The Words on the Water writers’ festival and Dancing and Tapas Rotary… Continue reading

Campbell River COPS keep eye out for distracted drivers

Citizens on Patrol monitoring major intersections for cell phone using drivers

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read