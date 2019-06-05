Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold

The Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team won gold at a tournament in Port Coquitlam on Sunday. The team took home the top prize after beating Kelowna 6-3 at the Pop Styles Tournament, which took place May 29-June 2 at the Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex.
