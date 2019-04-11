Campbell River Ravens lacrosse squads open season on wining note

Midgets roll

The Midget B Ravens Lacrosse team opened their season with a fast-paced, disciplined game against the Nanaimo Timbermen, a win made possible by excellent team work.

Andrew Van Dyck stood tall in his very first game as goalie.

Goals were scored by,

  • Kenny Sweet + #49 Taylor Lysne with 3 goals + 1 assists each.
  • Kaden Jarrett 2 goals,
  • Selkirik Thompson + #35 Tyler Wingert with 1 goal each
  • Assists from Eran Hamer, Matthew Borg, Zack Kirk +and Stephanie Gammie.

Bantam’s bang on

In the Bantam C division, the Ravens made the long trek down to Juan de Fuca and made a dominating impression in their first battle with JDF.​

In a near shut-out of 7-1, the goals were scored by Wyatt Aarts, Danny Ellis, Josh Gill, Spencer Uzzell-Paulos, and Josh Ziolkowski. The Ravens stormed to victory using quick transition changes, good ball movement, and a true team effort where every player, on and off the ball, contributed.

