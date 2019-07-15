Campbell River Ravens’ Rylan Fisher drives to the net and scores against Saanich Express golatender Darian Claxton in Sunday’s PNWLL game at Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Ravens finish out regular season with 12-2 defeat at hands of Saanich

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for PNWLL Jr. B lacrosse playoff opener

The Campbell River Ravens were in tough against the Saanich Express during the last game of the Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League regular season on Sunday at Strathcona Gardens.

Saanich scored six unanswered goals (three in the first period and three in the second) before the Ravens were able to punch a hole in the Express defence and get their first goal from Kenny Sweet, assisted by Rylan Fisher and Heydon Campbell.

The Express would then score five more goals before the Ravens could answer with a third period goal by Fisher from Sweet. The Express responded with one more after that before the end of the game.

While the ice was tilted in favour of Express scorers, Express fans were complaining about the ice being tilted in favour of the Ravens when it came to penalties. The Express were called for nine straight penalities before the Ravens received their first in the second period. After that that Ravens got five more while the Express were whistled for two more for a total of 11 to the Ravens’ six.

Shots on goal were, not surprisingly, heavily in favour of Saanich, 69-31.

This was the fourth straight defeat for the Ravens at the hands of the Express.

The Ravens finish the regular season in third place with a record of 5-10-1 and 11 points in the five-team league. The Westshore Bears are the regular season winners with an undefeated season and a 16-0-0 record and 32 points. Saanich finishes second with a 12-4-0 record and 24 points. Nanaimo Timbermen finish fourth with 4-11-1 record and nine points and in the basement are the Oceanside Sharks with a 2-14-0 record and four points.

Only the sharks are eliminated from playoff contention in the five team league. In the playoffs, first place Westshore will play fourth place Nanaimo. Second place Saanich will play the Ravens. Series are best two out of three and the series winners will move on to the PNWJLL championship and battle it out in a best two out of three final. Both finalists will advance to the provincials.

First game of the playoffs for the Ravens and Saainich is Saturday, July 20 at Strathcona Gardens at 6 p.m. Game two is Sunday, July 21 at Save-On Foods Arena at 2 p.m. and, if necessary, game three will be Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m. in Save-On foods Arena.

Westshore and Nanaimo begin their series on Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m. at the Q Center Arena. game two is Sunday, July 21 at Frank Crane Arena and game three, if necessary, will be Thursday, July 25 at Q Center Arena.

Previous story
Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Just Posted

Hundreds gather for the combination of classic cars and cool aircraft

Campbell River’s annual Wings & Wheels event held at city airport

UPDATED: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Many cases reflect conditions of poverty, says Parents Legal Centre

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

$188,000 funding provided for Campbell River spawning gravel replacement

Part 1.9 million FWCP funding for 33 fish and wildlife projects

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at Campbell River hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

RCMP evacuate Cowichan Valley detachment due to explosive device

Device disposed of without incident

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

Most Read