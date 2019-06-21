The Campbell River Novice Ravens sport the silver medals they won in the New Westminster Bellie Bowl. Photo Submitted

Campbell River Ravens earn hardware in road tournaments

With the lacrosse season approaching the end, a few Campbell River teams traveled out of town to play in tournaments and did well.

The Peewee team won gold. Novice won silver (green floor) and Bantam C won bronze.

The Campbell River Ravens Bantam C lacrosse team made the trek south to compete in the iconic Tim White tournament in Nanaimo.

The Ravens started strong with commanding 7-1 and 5-1 victories over JDF and Mission. Still dominating in their third game versus Nanaimo, the Ravens drove to an 8-3 advantage into the third period but a late rush from the Timbermen vaulted them to an 8-9 win over the Ravens.

The final day of competition started early with a dominant showing of 11-4 over the visiting Vancouver team. However, the loss to Nanaimo forced the Ravens into a third place match versus the recently-defeated Vancouver squad that same afternoon. But against all odds, the short -benched Vancouver team used heart and shear grit to defeat the tired Ravens 6-4 to claim their bronze.

Meanwhile, the Campbell River Ravens peewee took gold in the pop style tournament with a 6-3 win over Kelowna.

The Campbell River Ravens Novice 1 team went over to New Westminster for the Bellie Bowl.

The team played hard and brought home silver with a loss in overtime. Ravens went 3-1 in the round robin only losing to the team who took home gold.

