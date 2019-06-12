Campbell River Ravens drop 14-4 decision to Saanich Express

Team remains in third place overall in the league after lopsided loss last weekend

Campbell River Ravens leading scorer Heydon Campbell finds himself alone with the ball at the side of the Saanich goal on Sunday afternoon at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. He couldn’t find the back of the net, but he did assist on every goal in the 4-14 loss. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Jr. B Ravens lacrosse squad had a tough outing on Sunday at home against the visiting Saanich Express, but still remain in third place overall in the Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League.

Saanich came out firing on all cylinders on Sunday, firing two goals past Ravens goaltender Coulten Darnel within the first two minutes, then adding two more in quick succession just before the midway point in the first period.

Jeremy Gushe got one back for the Ravens with 6:08 remaining in the first period, but Saanich found the back of the net twice more before the period was out to give the visitors a 6-1 lead after one.

But lacrosse can be a high-scoring affair and there was lots of game left.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, that meant there was lots of time left for the Express, as well. They opened up the second period the same way they did the first, firing two more goals home early.

Ryan Fisher would do his part for the home team, netting his first of two on the day just after the mid-way point in the second, but the Express would again counter with two more of their own before the period was out.

Ethan Mainprize opened the scoring in the first minute of the third period for the Ravens, but the Express weren’t about to let the home team back in the game, and countered with three more before Fisher added his second on the day.

In the end, Fisher and his linemate Heydon Campbell each ended up being involved in all four of the Ravens goals, with Taylor Lysne getting an assist for himself on the day during the lopsided 14-4 loss, as well. Shots on goal were 35-54 in favour of the Express.

After the four-point afternoon, Campbell found himself in seventh place overall in league scoring this season with 26 points and 12th league wide in goals with eight.

The Ravens won’t be back in front of their hometown fans until Sunday, June 23, when they host the visiting Westshore Bears at 3 p.m. at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.