Campbell River pro wrestling card held over two events to allow for COVID-19 safety

Brett Matthews will be on the card when 365Pro Wrestling returns to Willow Point Hall Nov. 7. Photo by Max Benson

365 Pro Wrestling returns to the Willow Point Lions Club in Campbell River on Nov. 7 with a doubleheader.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the seating is limited. The solution to allow more fans to see the live pro wrestling was to have two events on the same day. One at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Each event has unique matchups and will consist of 5-6 matches.

The 2 p.m. card:

Main Event – Tagteam Championship match between The Voros Twins and Haviko and E.O. Mike Becherer who are both from Campbell River. The Voros Twins, Chris and Patrick, have been riding a wave of Internet fame after their “Da Vinki” TikTok mess up went viral. The error led to the Twins being on the Late Night Show.

Also on the card:

Triple Threat Match – Liiza Hall (Vancouver) vs Riea Von Slasher (Port Alberni) vs. Nolan James (Sayward)

Grand Champion Brett Matthews (Victoria) vs. Clay Wilson (Port Colborne)

Cremator Von Slasher (Port Alberni) vs. “OGB” Jordie Taylor (Vancouver)

Global Champion “Golden Boy” Travis WIlliams (Vancouver) in action

The 7 p.m. card:

Main Event – Global Championship match between Champion Travis Williams and Comox’s own Judas Icarus. These two met in the finals of the Global Championship Tournament and had what many are calling the Match of the Year.

Also on the card:

The Voros Twins vs. The Von Slashers

Haviko vs. Jordie Taylor

TJ vs. Grand Champion Brett Matthews

Nolan James vs. E.O. Mike Becherer

Liiza Hall vs Clay Wilson

Tickets for the event can be purchased via e-transfer or at Unveiling Toys on Shoppers Row. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for youth. If you buy tickets to both events you will save $5. Call Mike at 519-998-8799 for more information.

Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to sanitize their hands upon entry. There will be masks if anyone would like to wear one. Seating is spaced out and the organizers encourage clapping over cheering out loud. The chairs are sanitized before and after each event, the ring also gets sanitized.

365 Pro Wrestling is on all social media platforms and is excited to announce they will be returning to Shaw TV with new episodes very soon.

This event is fun for all ages.

