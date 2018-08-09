Champions. Back Row: David Crowhurst, Scott Auramenko, Rob Nohr, Linden Robertson, Carter Reynolds, Caelan Tuck; Middle Row: Aiden Hoffman, Brandin Cronin, Hunter Auramenko (holding banner), Brennan Kraus-Lapointe (holding banner), Corbyn Nohr, Rylan Nohr; Front: Cale Livingston, Landen May, Ethan Crowhurst.

Campbell River mosquito Tyees provincial champs two years in a row

The CR Mosquito AAA Tyees won the provincial title in Vernon over the August long weekend defending their title for the second year in a row.

Their first game in the round robin was against Ladner. Solid pitching from Carter Reynolds and five home runs lead the Tyees to a 10-2 victory.

Their second game was against Tsawwassen. The Tyees faced an exceptional pitcher in this game and were defeated 11-5.

The Tyees proceeded to win their games against SOMBA and West Kelowna to qualify for the semi-finals to play Vernon.

Vernon was the strongest and most complete team the Tyees faced all season.

The game was an epic back and forth pitching battle, filled with excellent defensive plays by both teams. The game was tied 3-3 through the bottom of 6.

After no scoring in the seventh inning, the Tyees finally managed to get a timely hit. Cale Livingston hit a 3 run home run to put the Tyees ahead 6-3 in the top of the eighth.

Hunter Auramenko struck out three consecutive batters in the bottom of the eighth to steal the victory and a berth in the championship game.

The Tyees played the Cloverdale Spurs in the final game. W

Their bats were solid early and continued on through the entire game resulting in a 15-2 win to defend their title.

