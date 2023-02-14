Oliver Vanjecek swam to a fourth place finish in the 100 metre butterly in Comox. Photo courtesy Nicky-Jay Vanjecek

Campbell River Killer Whales get wins in weekend swim meets

Pair of meets in Comox, Vancouver brings team success

The Campbell River Killer Whales (CRKW) swim team participated in a pair of weekend swim meets, on both Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

In Vancouver, senior qualifiers for CRKW participated in the winter divisionals for Swim BC, at the Island and Coastal Vancouver Championships. Coach Richard Millns said he was pleased with the teams performance.

“Another tough meet, but our team showed dramatic improvments over the last competition.” said Millns.

READ MORE: CRKW swim team has solid end to calendar year

The three day event was highlighted by Gold medal performances from Moriah Scott and Kate Cooledge, in the 100 metre backstroke and 50 metre breaststroke, respectively. The pair of ladies also nailed silver medals in the 100 metre breast and 50 metre free on day two of the meet. Other medal winners included Zac Millns with a silver in the 400 metre freestyle, and pair of bronzes in the 13-14 girls and 15 and over 200 metre freestyle relay events.

In Comox Valley, the younger members of CRKW took part in the Comox Sharks Winter Jamboree. The one day event was highlighted by 24 swimmers the CRKW sent. Oliver Vanjecek finished fourth in the 100 metre butterfly. Winners included Elizabeth Barton, who took first place in the 50 metre freestyle, and siblings Jesse and Josh Krestinski, who took first in the 50 metre backstroke and freestyle.

“This was the first out of town for many of the newer swimmers,” said Millns. “They raced their hearts out and were actively cheering one another on.”

for more information on the CRKW, visit www.crkw.poolq.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island hockey tournament promises a memorable Family Day weekend ahead

Just Posted

A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, starting out from Laichiltach Family Life society on 4th Ave. and continuing down Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Women’s Memorial March remembers murders, missing Indigenous women

View of the north earthfill section of the John Hart Dam. Trees by the dam in the foreground are planned to be removed next week. BC Hydro photo
Brewster Lake Road two-day closure to accommodate tree removal

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Rotarian Craig Gillis accepts a donation from a driver during the annual March for Kids on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Shopper’s Row and Island Highway. Rotarians spread throughout Campbell River to collect change and debit card donations to raise money for children’s health needs in the Campbell River area. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Rotarians hit the roads for annual March for Kids