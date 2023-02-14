Campbell River Killer Whales get wins in weekend swim meets

The Campbell River Killer Whales (CRKW) swim team participated in a pair of weekend swim meets, on both Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

In Vancouver, senior qualifiers for CRKW participated in the winter divisionals for Swim BC, at the Island and Coastal Vancouver Championships. Coach Richard Millns said he was pleased with the teams performance.

“Another tough meet, but our team showed dramatic improvments over the last competition.” said Millns.

The three day event was highlighted by Gold medal performances from Moriah Scott and Kate Cooledge, in the 100 metre backstroke and 50 metre breaststroke, respectively. The pair of ladies also nailed silver medals in the 100 metre breast and 50 metre free on day two of the meet. Other medal winners included Zac Millns with a silver in the 400 metre freestyle, and pair of bronzes in the 13-14 girls and 15 and over 200 metre freestyle relay events.

In Comox Valley, the younger members of CRKW took part in the Comox Sharks Winter Jamboree. The one day event was highlighted by 24 swimmers the CRKW sent. Oliver Vanjecek finished fourth in the 100 metre butterfly. Winners included Elizabeth Barton, who took first place in the 50 metre freestyle, and siblings Jesse and Josh Krestinski, who took first in the 50 metre backstroke and freestyle.

“This was the first out of town for many of the newer swimmers,” said Millns. “They raced their hearts out and were actively cheering one another on.”

for more information on the CRKW, visit www.crkw.poolq.net

Campbell RiverSwimming