Campbell River Killer Whales earn hardware at Vancouver Island Regional Championships

The Campbell River Killer Whales have returned from their latest competition with a whole lot of hardware.

The Pod was in Victoria for the Vancouver Island Regional Short Course Championships Jan. 24-26 at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

More than 20 athletes from the club qualified for the regional meet and earned 18 medals across individual and relay events.

Coach Richard Millns called it a “total team performance, with excellent achievement from 10 and under girls all the way up to senior men’s and everything in between.”

Fourteen-year-old Summer Wenger earned five individual medals over the course of the weekend. She won gold in the 800-metre freestyle, silver in 200 backstroke and bronze in 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 IM.

Ricky Millns, 18, took home a medal of every colour. He won gold in 200 breaststroke, silver in 100 breaststroke and bronze in the 200 individual medley (IM).

Kaya Lathangue, 14, performed well in her events. She won gold in 100 backstroke and silver in both 800 freestyle and 400 freestyle.

Other individual medallists include 12-year-olds Charlie Langlois (gold in 100 breaststroke), Ella Vose (gold in 50 backstroke), and Tiana Scott (bronze in 50 backstroke).

The team also won medals in the relays.

The 10-and-under girls team of Cassidy Hayduk, Moriah Scott, Kenzie McArthur and Kaila Krack took home silver in the 200 freestyle relay.

The 13-14 girls relay team of Kaya Lathangue, Martina Montana, Emily Magowan and Summer Wenger earned bronze in the 200 freestyle relay.

The 11-12 girls team of Mackenzie Hayduk, Sarah Haugen, Ella Vose and Charlie Langlois took bronze in both the 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay.

