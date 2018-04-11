From left: Kara Beauregard, Jim Campbell and Brooke Wenger attended the Canadian Swimming Championships in Montreal.

Campbell River Killer Whales compete on national stage

For the first time in four years, the Campbell River Killer Whales sent two swimmers to the Canadian Swimming Championships, a national event hosted by Swimming Canada.

Kara Beauregard and Brooke Wenger travelled to Montreal with coach Jim Campbell for a week of intense competition with the country’s best athletes. Also attending was Mackenzie Padington, a former Killer Whale swimmer who is now attending the University of Minnesota as a Gophers student athlete. Padington, though still technically “in-season” at U of M, competed unattached at nationals but wore her Killer Whales gear throughout the meet, including on the podium while receiving her medals for 100, 200, 400, and 800 freestyle.

Related: Campbell River’s Mackenzie Paddington takes three golds and a bronze at National Championships

For Beauregard and Wenger, this meet was a big step in their swimming careers. Both girls have trained and competed at a high level for the past several years, but attending a national competition at a young age speaks volumes about their future in the sport.

This weekend, Beauregard and Wenger are once again competing, this time alongside teammates Ali Beck and Cianna Dunn at Western Canadian Championships in Victoria. The girls are well-prepared for their specialty events and are hoping to walk away with pride and accomplishment after events finish Sunday night.

