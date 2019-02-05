Yana Jacobs (centre) won gold in the Under 18 division at the BC judo provincial championships in Kamloops last weekend. Photo Campbell River Judo Association/Facebook

Campbell River judo competitors bring home medals

Eleven members from the Campbell River Judo Club fought in the Youth Provincial Championships held in Kamloops last weekend competing against some nationally-ranked opponents.

The Judo Club had a strong finish with several team members achieving personal bests. There were 23 Judo Clubs entered with 238 participants. The CRJC fought hard and received 12 medals; 4 Gold, 6 Silver and 2 Bronze.

• Yana Jacobs, Gold in the under 18, 70 kg division and Gold in the under 21, 70 kg division

• Tianna Lund, Gold in the under 18, 63 kg division and Silver in the under 21, 63 kg division

• Olivia Sheehan, Gold in the under 16, 48 kg division and Silver in the under 18, 48 kg division

• Molly Girvin, Bronze in the under 16, 57 kg division and Bronze in the under 18, 57 kg division

• Charlie Gole, U16, Silver

• Gwen Whittle, U14, Silver

• Abigail Sheehan, U14, Silver

• Austin Hubelit, U14, Silver

The Campbell River Judo Club is 100 per cent non-profit, volunteer organization in Campbell River since 1967. For ongoing registration information or donating to the CRJC, visit https://crjudoclub.com/.

Most Read