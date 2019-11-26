Campbell River Judo Club throwing above it’s weight

Campbell River held its annual CRJC Tournament – an open competition for judoka (Judo Athletes) from all over B.C – on Nov. 23.

From children ages 6+ to adults, Campbell River Judo Club held an excellent event with over 80 competitors.

CR Judo club is also truly making a name for itself within the Judo community both provincially and now nationally. With a number of athletes already on the provincial selection team, CR Judo now has not just one athlete, but multiple athletes that have been selected as being at the top of their class. These athletes are placed in the Elite 8’s division.

The Elite 8’s are the top eight athletes in their division nationally. From the students selected (Nationally), these eight will compete for the title of National Champion. These Judoka are being groomed for Canada’s National Team to represent Canada on the world stage including the Summer Olympics in Tokyo 2020.

From the little club in Campbell River, the following athletes have been selected:

Jordann Warner – Senior

Tianna Lund – U18

Olivia Sheehan – U18

Even from an early age the CR Judoka are competitive as shown by the selection for the BC Winter Games to be held in Fort St. John this coming February. The BC Winter games will see up to 1,200 athletes, 300 coaches, 200 officials and an amazing 1,800 volunteers. Attending will be:

Austin Hubelit – U16

Charlie Gole – U16

Abigail Sheehan – U16

