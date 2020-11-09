Campbell River indie wrestling gives audience a break from stressful year

Travis Williams after his 60 minute draw with Judas Icarus (in background). Photo by Max BensonTravis Williams after his 60 minute draw with Judas Icarus (in background). Photo by Max Benson
Riea and Cremator Von Slasher from Port Alberni after they defeated the Voros Twins. Photo by Max Benson.Riea and Cremator Von Slasher from Port Alberni after they defeated the Voros Twins. Photo by Max Benson.
Haviko dives at Zack Andrews and Dane Louks in the first tagteam match. Photo by Max Benson.Haviko dives at Zack Andrews and Dane Louks in the first tagteam match. Photo by Max Benson.

Imagine forgetting everything that is happening in the world and escaping to a place where people pummel each other in theatrical and over the top ways for a few hours.

That’s exactly what Campbell River’s 365 Pro Wrestling league is offering. The league held two shows over the weekend a the Willow Point Lions’ Hall and has other shows planned for later in the year. Although the pandemic has made it difficult to run a live entertainment operation — strict audience numbers make it difficult financially — promoter Mike Becherer and the team see it as a fun distraction to the hard times, and a great way to promote the growing indie wrestling scene in Campbell River and beyond.

“The hardest part is paying rent for the hall, paying the wrestlers, paying to advertise the show, and only allowing 30 people to come. It’s very difficult financially,” Becherer said. “I feel because we’re doing it, we’re getting a lot of people to watch our product, and getting some eyeballs on us and letting people forget everything going on in the world for a minute. It’s worth it.”

Though the crowds are currently capped at 30 people, Becherer said that hasn’t stopped the wrestlers from being at the top of their game.

“They work so hard. They work as if there’s 300 or 3,000 people here. That’s the really cool part about the roster right now. Nobody phones it in because there isn’t a big crowd. They know everyone who comes pays money, even more than they usually pay if it would be a full crowd,” he said.

“They work so hard for them and for the camera,” he added. “Everything’s online so, just like I’m trying to reach people, they want to be seen by other promotions and other people so they bring them in to promotions and get to go even further than this. They want those clips as well.”

The wrestling matches are broadcast on Shaw TV and online, which Becherer hopes will build an interest in indie wrestling within the community and in the world in general. While 365 Pro Wrestling does have some other events on the calendar for this year, including a feature on Dec. 5 promoting their student wrestlers, they have been looking to social media to build up hype for the sport. To that end, they run a weekly podcast, a Youtube Channel, and a Twitch channel where people can watch the matches live from home. The wrestlers themselves are also on social media, promoting their matches and personas online.

Indie wrestling in Campbell River is a small scene, but it’s a scene that’s growing. The wrestlers themselves are just getting better and better, Becherer said. The evening show included a 60 minute match that ended in a draw, something Becherer says is “unheard-of today.”

“People were like standing up at the end, which is amazing. It’s great to see a standing ovation for both guys, even though it was a draw after 60 minutes. It was really nice,” he added. “The night show was our best show … for sure. I was super thrilled, because I was seeing the bans and stuff coming in and I was worried that we couldn’t do shows anymore. We’re just trying to keep some kind of live entertainment going in this time.”

Results from the Nov. 7 events:

2 p.m. Event

1. Haviko / Eddie Osbourne defeated Zack Andrews/Dane Loucks to remain Tag team Champions

2. Brett Matthews defeated Clay Wilson to remain Grand Champion

3. Riea Von Slasher defeated Nolan James and Liiza Hall in a #1 contenders match

4. Cremator Von Slasher defeated Jordie Taylor

5. “The Voros Twins” Chris and Patrick defeated Eddie Osbourne/Havilo to win the Tag team Championships

7 p.m. Event

1. Nolan James defeated Eddie Osbourne

2. Academy exhibition – Max Benson vs Saywer Stein went to a no contest when Jordie Taylor attacked them. Haviko made the save

3. Brett Matthews defeated TJ Harley three times to remain Grand Champion

4. Haviko defeated Jordie Taylor

5. Liiza Hall defeated Clay Wilson

6. Riea and Cremator Von Slasher defeated the Voros Twins to become NEW Tag team Champions

7. Travis Williams and Judas Icarus wrestled to a 60 minute time limit draw. Travis Williams remains Global Champion.

RELATED: Campbell River pro wrestling card held over two events to allow for COVID-19 safety


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverWrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Just Posted

Travis Williams after his 60 minute draw with Judas Icarus (in background). Photo by Max Benson
Campbell River indie wrestling gives audience a break from stressful year

Promoter and wrestlers trying to build scene in Campbell River

Photographer Ashley Kendrick asks the Lee family to pose for a family photo. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Adoption family photo event chance to make poignant memories

First family photo carries a lot of meaning for new adoptive families

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday, saying snow is a possibility on Monday and could accumulate at higher elevations. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island alerted to possible snowfall Monday

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

A propane tank vents at a trailer fire in Elk Falls Campground on Nov. 7, 2020. Photo supplied by Campbell River Fire Department
Campbell River Fire crews busy with two incidents on Saturday night

VIDEO: Trailer fire and car fire split crews on Saturday evening

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Most Read