Nolan Wyatt is the Oceanside Generals’ first signing in the off-season. (Generals photo)

Campbell River hockey product first to commit to Oceanside Generals

Nolan Wyatt signs on for rookie VIJHL season down-Island

A Campbell River hockey product is the first to commit to the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL)’s top North Division Team.

Nolan Wyatt committed to the Oceanside Generals, the team announced May 5.

The 17-year-old forward amassed 18 points ( eight goals, 10 assists) over 37 games with the North Island Silvertips in the BC Major Midget Hockey League.

He also suited up with the Generals as an affiliate player in three games and logged one assist.

“We are very excited to have Nolan and his family joining the Oceanside Generals,” said Andrew Riddell, the team’s general manager. “Nolan has an incredible hockey IQ and is an excellent skater, all of which goes along with an overwhelming work ethic. We look forward to Nolan making an immediate impact in our forward group next season.”

Story continues below.

Wyatt is looking forward to joining the team.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Generals for the upcoming season,” he said. “I play a 200-foot game. I’m not afraid to go to the dirty areas and I love to put the puck in the net.”

The Generals were the North Division’s top regular season team and were poised to face the Campbell River Storm in the division’s playoff final before the series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– With files from Michael Briones

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Just Posted

Campbell River hockey product first to commit to Oceanside Generals

Nolan Wyatt signs on for rookie VIJHL season down-Island

Strathcona Regional District program provides over $10,000 to COVID-19 assistance groups

Grant still available for qualified applicants

Island community’s first responders turn up the sirens for birthday parades during COVID-19

Gold River first responders from the fire department, ambulance services and RCPM come together to celebrate birthdays of people stuck at home due to the pandemic

Alcohol and drugs involved in 41 per cent of domestic violence incidents in April

Campbell River RCMP issue monthly domestic violence report

Tlowitsis First Nations wants former Sayward mayor to carry on as TAC representative

Moving forward with their Nenagwas project, the First Nation wants to maintain ‘continuity’ on board the SRD Treaty Advisory Committee

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Most Read