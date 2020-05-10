Campbell River hockey product first to commit to Oceanside Generals

Nolan Wyatt is the Oceanside Generals’ first signing in the off-season. (Generals photo)

A Campbell River hockey product is the first to commit to the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL)’s top North Division Team.

Nolan Wyatt committed to the Oceanside Generals, the team announced May 5.

The 17-year-old forward amassed 18 points ( eight goals, 10 assists) over 37 games with the North Island Silvertips in the BC Major Midget Hockey League.

He also suited up with the Generals as an affiliate player in three games and logged one assist.

“We are very excited to have Nolan and his family joining the Oceanside Generals,” said Andrew Riddell, the team’s general manager. “Nolan has an incredible hockey IQ and is an excellent skater, all of which goes along with an overwhelming work ethic. We look forward to Nolan making an immediate impact in our forward group next season.”

Wyatt is looking forward to joining the team.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Generals for the upcoming season,” he said. “I play a 200-foot game. I’m not afraid to go to the dirty areas and I love to put the puck in the net.”

The Generals were the North Division’s top regular season team and were poised to face the Campbell River Storm in the division’s playoff final before the series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– With files from Michael Briones

