Campbell River high school girl’s soccer squad continues successful run

Costanza Falvella Capodaglio, an exchange student from Italy playing for the Carihi Senior Girl’s soccer team, strides past an opponent from Comox during the 2022 Island Championships. Submitted photo/ Monica Stewardson

The Carihi Senior Girl’s soccer team earned a berth to the provincial tournament after a solid performance at the Island Championship in Victoria recently (May 16-17).

Coming off a first place finish at the North Island tournament, the Tyees had their collective fingers crossed for a top three finish.

They first played Francis Kelsey Secondary, who they had previously beat 6-0 in the North Islands championship. Even with a slow start, Carihi managed to secure a 1-0 lead early in the game with a goal from Avery Sorensen. However, early in the second half Kelsey managed to tie it up with a free kick just outside of keeper Naomi Marrow’s reach. The Tyees responded well and went up 2-1 with a crucial finish from Emma Knight off of a cross from Sorensen. Carihi’s next goal also came from Sorensen, with Hannah Loeb tapping it in on the volley.

Carihi went into their second game against Shawnigan knowing it would be a battle, since previously Shawnigan had beat Carihi 2-0 in the North Island Championship. Carihi started off strong and Sorensen slotted one past the keeper to put the Tyees up 1-0. Later in the half Shawnigan was able to tie it up with a tap in off of a corner kick, which would make the final score of the game 1-1.

With a total of four points earned from the previous two pool play games, Carihi was tied with Lambrick Park and needed to win their next game against Lambrick in order move on to finals and secure a spot at the Provincial Championship.

Carihi came out strong, however Lambrick was able to go up 1-0. They Tyees responded well and were able to tie it up just before the half with a goal from center back Elana Skalik.

The Campbell River team fought hard in the second half but were unable to score, making the final score 1-1. This meant a penalty shoot-out would take place to break the points tie and determine which team went on to play for first or second place.

Sadly the Tyees were unable to score on two of their shots and lost the shoot out 3-4, with their keeper making a brilliant save to keep the Tyees in it for as long as she could.

The team was disappointed with the result of the shootout but still hopeful, as it had placed second in its pool, meaning that it would play for third place, and the final berth to provincials.

For their fourth and final match of the tournament the Tyees played long-time rival Mark R. Isfeld (Comox). The season was on the line and the pressure was high. The Tyees battled hard and Hana Jennings was able to score off a free kick giving the Tyees a 1-0 lead. With defensive powerhouses Jimena Vazquez Ramos and Costanza Falvella Capodaglio keeping the Isfeld offense at bay, the Tyees were able to win, with a final score of 1-0.

Head Coach Fergus Bagley was absolutely thrilled with the performances throughout the whole tournament.

“The coaching staff are incredibly proud of the dedication of this group of young women,” he said. “Their improvement from the start of the season has been fantastic. It was a very difficult play off game verses a talented Mark Isfeld opponent. It’s just unfortunate both local North Island schools couldn’t make it.”

It has been the most successful Senior Girls Athletics year at the school. Remarkably, the girl’s volleyball, basketball, cross country and now soccer teams have all made their respective provincial championships in the 2021- 2022 school year.

The soccer team is proud to continue the Carihi athletic legacy and is looking forward to competing for at the provincials in Burnaby on June 2-4.



