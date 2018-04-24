Campbell River gymnasts win multiple medals at the provincial championships

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association went to Port Coquitlam on the April 7-9 weekend for the BC Provincial Championships.

River athletes had a great competition with highlights including Carson Ogg becoming the Provincial Champion in boys Provincial 4 over 13 division winning floor and parallel bars. Alexandra Smith became Provincial Champion on vault and bars coming home in second place in the All Around in JO level 6 2005 division. Shae Bridgen also became a Provincial Champion on both beam and floor in the JO level 7 2005 division. Makena Movold became the JO 6, 2006 Provincial Champion on vault. Other highlights included Nya Chailler winning a Silver medal on the bars and Ksenia Stansell also winning a Silver medal on the floor both in the JO 8 2004 division. Jackson Martin captured a Bronze medal on the parallel bars in the Provincial boys Level 4 under 13 division. Brooklyn Batch captured a Bronze medal with her floor routine in the JO level 9 division. Janika Scriba did not compete in the JO 10 division due to an injury.

The following are the full results:

JO level 9

Brooklyn Batch won the Bronze medal on floor, took the 8th place ribbons on both vault and bars, finished 13th on beam to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Chloe Doyon won the 5th place ribbon on floor, placed 12th on vault, finished 16th on bars and 18th on beam to come home in 17th place in the All Around.

JO level 8 2000-2002

Mackenzie Henderson took 14th place on the floor and did not finish due to an ankle injury.

JO level 8 2003

Olivia Miles won the 6th place ribbon on beam, took the 7th place ribbon on floor, finished 12th on bars and 15th on vault to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

JO level 8 2004

Nya Chailler captured the Silver medal on bars, won the 5th place ribbons on beam and floor, finished 11th on vault to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Ksenia Stansell captured the Silver medal on floor, won the 6th place ribbon on bars, finished 10th on vault and 11th on beam to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Tyza Skuse won the 5th place ribbon on vault, took the 7th place ribbon on beam, finished 11th on bars and 14th on the floor to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO level 8 2006-2007

Hannah Sommer won the 4th place ribbon on vault, took the 6th place ribbon on bars, finished 7th on floor and 19th on beam to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Jordan Loock placed 10th on floor, took 12th spot on the beam, finished 18th on vault and 19th on bars to come home in 18th place in the All Around.

JO level 7 2004

Isabella Michael placed 12th on the vault, finished 21st on both bars and beam, took 22nd on beam to come home in 22nd place in the All Around.

JO level 7 2005

Shae Bridgen became the Provincial Champion on beam and floor, took the 4th place ribbon on vault, finished 18th on bars to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO level 7 2006

Jadea Wilson captured the Bronze medal on bars, placed 7th on beam, finished 9th on floor and 11th on vault to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

JO level 6 2005

Alexandra Smith became Provincial Champion on vault and bars, won the Silver medal on floor, came in 13th on the beam to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Kaitlynn Beaulieu won the 6th place ribbon on beam, took the 7th place ribbon on vault, finished 8th on floor and 13th on bars to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO level 6 2006

Makena Movold became Provincial Champion on vault, won the 8th place ribbon on bars and beam, finished 14th on the floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Ava Lee won the 5th place ribbon on beam, took the 8th place ribbon on floor, finished 9th on bars and 10th on vault to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO level 5 2008-2009

Rayne Loock won the 8th place ribbon on beam, took 12th place on vault, finished 14th on floor and 15th on bars to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

MEN’S National Open

Liam Deagle won the 6th place ribbons on both vault and high bar, took 8th spot on both floor and pommel horse, finished 9th on parallel bars and 10th on rings to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Quinn Kuschel-Ross won the 4th place ribbons on both rings and parallel bars, and finished 6th on the pommel horse. Quinn is an event specialist and does not take part in the All Around.

Provincial level 4 boys 13 years and older

Carson Ogg became Provincial Champion on both floor and parallel bars, won the Bronze medal on vault, took the 4th place ribbons on both pommel horse and high bar, finished 7th on the rings to come home as the All Around Champion!

Provincial level 4 boys under 13

Jackson Martin captured the Bronze medal on parallel bars, won the 4th place ribbon on pommel horse, took the 5th place ribbon on vault, took 7th on high bar, finished 9th on floor and 10th on rings to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Nathan Kerluck won the 4th place ribbon on high bar, captured the 5th place ribbon on floor, took 6th on rings and 7th on pommel horse, finished 8th on both vault and parallel bars to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Provincial level 3 boys under 13

Liam Barber won the 6th place ribbon on floor, took 8th spot on rings, took 12th on parallel bars, placed 14th on both vault and high bar, finished 16th on pommel horse to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Owen Harbo placed 9th on the parallel bars, placed 10th on both floor and pommel horse, took 11th on vault, finished 16th on rings and 18th on high bar to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Provincial Level 1 boys (Level 1 boys are scored using a status of Gold, Silver or Bronze)

Michael John Sader won a Gold status on pommel horse, brought home a Silver status on the floor, rings, vault and parallel bars, took a Bronze status on high bar to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.

David Price won a Silver status on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, and parallel bars, took a Bronze status on the high bar to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.

Liam Goldrup won a Gold status on vault, captured a Silver status on floor, rings and high bar, took a Bronze status on pommel horse and parallel bars to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.