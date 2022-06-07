Campbell River gymnasts soar at the Canadian Championships

Campbell River Gymnastics Association had a historic competition May 26-31, competing at the 2022 Artistic Canadian Championships held at the Richmond Oval.

The club had four athletes representing Team BC along with their coaches and a judge. It was the first in-person Canadian Championships for all four athletes.

Carson Ogg competed in the Senior Next Generation division. On Day 1 he ranked third on Floor (qualifying for finals and achieving a personal best score), sixth on Vault and Parallel Bars and 10th on High Bar. On Day 2 for event finals, they combined Senior Next Gen with Seniors, meaning that Carson was competing against an Olympian and many National team members. Carson competed well and came home ranking sixth place in Canada on Floor.

Jackson Martin competed in the Men’s Junior division 16-18 years old. On Day 1 Martin placed fourth on Pommel Horse (qualifying for finals), finished 13th on Rings, 14th on both Vault and High Bar and 16th on both Floor and Parallel Bars. He ended in ninth place All Around, which was the third highest placement out of all the 16 year olds. On Day 2 in the finals, he ended in gifth place on Pommel Horse.

Jordan Loock competed in the Women’s CCP 10 16 and older division. Loock helped Team BC capture the Silver Medal as a team edging out Ontario. On Day 1 Loock placed 12th on Bars, 17th on Beam, 23rd on Vault and 26th on Floor finishing in 15th place in the All Around and qualifying for All Around Finals. In Finals, Loock captured 10th on Beam, 13th on Vault and Bars and finished 15th on Floor improving to 11th All Around.

Hannah Herschler competed in the Women’s CCP 9 division. Herschler helped Team BC finish fourth in the country behind Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. Hannah placed 21st on Bars, took 32nd on Floor, finished 34th on Beam and 37th on Vault to come home in 29th place in the All Around.

Coaches Toni Vance and Todd Sader thought that it was a great experience for the athletes all competing in their first live Canadians ever and that they did an excellent job. The athletes will now be at home preparing for next year. Vance coached the girls on the floor at Canadians while Sader was the head judge for the Pommel Horse for the men’s Senior and Junior competition.

