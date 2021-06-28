Campbell River gymnasts land at Garden City Invitational

Jordan Loock (l-r), Brooklyn Batch and Shyanne Johnson, Campbell River Gymnastics Association (CRGA) competitors at last month’s virtual Garden City Invitational 2021. Loock was named to Team BC for Nationals, Batch was named alternate for Team BC for Nationals, while Johnson won silver all-around.

Gymnasts from the Campbell River Gymnastics Association (CRGA) made an impact at last month’s virtual Garden City Invitational 2021.

The event, hosted by Falcons Gymnastics in Victoria on May 16, 2021, was the final event of the season for many athletes. But it also acted as a team competition for athletes representing Team BC at the virtual Canadian Championships in late June.

Jordan Loock was named to the Team BC Junior JO 10 team, while Brooklyn Batch was named alternate for the Team BC Senior JO 10.

Team BC competed against a team composed of gymnasts from Yukon, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland. The Senior JO 10 team won gold and the Junior team won silver.

Shyanne Johnson, in the JO6 division, won silver all-around.

The full Campbell River results are below are as follows:

JO 10 group 1

Brooklyn Batch won the bronze medal on floor, won the 6 place ribbon on bars, placed 7th on vault and 8th on beam, to come home in 8th place all-around.

JO 10 group 2

Jordan Loock captured the bronze medal on bars, won the 6th place ribbon on both vault and beam to come home in 7th place all-around.

JO 7 group 1

Ava Lee captured the silver medal on beam, won the 8th place ribbon on vault and finished 9th on both bars and floor, to come home in 7th place all-around.

Isabella Michael won the 5th place ribbon on floor, captured 7th place on vault, placed 8th on bars and 10th on beam to come home in 8th place all-around.

JO 6 group 1

Shyanne Johnson won the bronze medal on beam, captured the 4th place ribbon on bars, placed 6th on floor and 7th on vault to come home with the silver medal all-around.

Alyssa Wood captured the gold medal on bars, won the 5th place ribbon on vault, finished 9th on floor and 11th on beam to come home in 6th place all-around.

JO 6 group 2

Miley Konrad won the silver medal on floor, captured the 5th place ribbon on bars, placed 11th on vault and 12th on beam to come home in 7th place all-around.

JO 6 group 5

Anna Harris captured the 5th place ribbon on beam, won the 8th place ribbon on floor, finished 9th on bars and 13th on vault to come home in 7th place all-around.

JO 4 group 1

Ryley Gordon captured the 8th place ribbon on vault, won the 9th place ribbons on both bars and floor, finished 12th on beam to come home in 11th place all-around.

JO 4 group 2

Chloe Stewart won the 5th place ribbon on floor, captured the 6th place ribbons on both vault and beam, finished 12th on bars to come home in 6th place all-around.

Sophie Pallan captured the bronze medal on beam, won the 8th place ribbon on bars, placed 10th on both vault and floor to come home in 7th place all-around.

Grace Fraser won the 4th place ribbon on vault, captured 8th place on floor, finished 9th on bars and 11th on beam to come home in 8th place all-around.

JO 4 group 3

Jaycee LaFrance captured the bronze medal on vault, won the 4th place ribbon on bars, placed 5th on floor and 10th on beam to come home in 4th place all-around.

Olivia Fawbert won the 5th place ribbon on beam, placed 11th on bars, finished 13th on both vault and floor to come home in 13th place all-around.

JO 4 group 4

Scarlett Walker captured the silver medals on vault and bars, won the 5th place ribbon on floor, finished 11th on beam to come home in 6th place all-around.

Haylee Toohey won the bronze medal on vault, captured the 8th place ribbon on beam, placed 9th on both bars and floor to come home in 7th place all-around.

Maddison Cook captured the gold medal on vault, placed 12th on floor, finished 13th on both bars and beam to come home in 13th place all-around.

JO 4 group group 6

Lacey Palmer won the 9th place ribbons on both bars and floor, placed 12th on both vault and beam to come home in 14th place all-around.

JO 3 group 2

Paityn Geisbrecht won the 5th place ribbon on beam, won the 7th place ribbon on floor, finished 8th on bars and 9th on vault to come home in 6th place all-around.

JO 2 group 3

Ali Maga captured the 6th place ribbons on both vault and beam, placed 7th on bars, finished 8th on floor to come home in 7th place all-around.

Alyse Aydon won the 6th place ribbons on both bars and beam, placed 10th on floor, finished 12th on vault to come home in 11th place all-around.

Hannah Sumner captured the 7th place ribbon on vault, placed 10th on beam, finished 11th on bars and 13th on floor to come home in 15th place all-around.

JO 2 group 4

Callie Bukta won the silver medal on vault, captured the 4th place ribbon on beam, placed 8th on floor and 9th on bars to come home in 8th place all-around.

JO 2 group 6

Drew Thomson captured the silver medal on beam, won the bronze medal on bars, placed 7th on floor and 10th on vault to come home in 6th place all-around.

Linnea Jones won the 4th place ribbons on both bars and floor, finished 7th on vault and 8th on beam to come home in 7th all-around.

Leah Simonett captured the bronze medal on beam, won the 5th place ribbon on bars, placed 9th on floor and 11th on vault to come home in 10th place all-around.